Penfolds Collection latest release preview

Decanter's John Stimpfig tasted the newest wines, including Grange 2013, in advance of the annual release...

The Penfolds Collection 2017 will include the 63rd consecutive vintage of their flagship Grange. It is an annual release consisting of ageworthy red and white wines from the Penfolds portfolio, many of which champion multi-regional blends – as in the case of Grange itself.

John Stimpfig attended a pre-release tasting hosted by Chief Winemaker Peter Gago in London, where he had the opportunity to check out the latest vintages of wines in Penfolds’ 2017 collection.

The wines tasted include Grange 2013, Bin 707 2015 (a Cabernet reflection of Grange), RWT 2015, and St Henri 2015.

Penfolds Collection 2017

