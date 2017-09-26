Penfolds Collection latest release preview

Decanter's John Stimpfig tasted the newest wines, including Grange 2013, in advance of the annual release...
The Penfolds Collection 2017 will include the 63rd consecutive vintage of their flagship Grange. It is an annual release consisting of ageworthy red and white wines from the Penfolds portfolio, many of which champion multi-regional blends – as in the case of Grange itself.
John Stimpfig attended a pre-release tasting hosted by Chief Winemaker Peter Gago in London, where he had the opportunity to check out the latest vintages of wines in Penfolds’ 2017 collection.
The wines tasted include Grange 2013, Bin 707 2015 (a Cabernet reflection of Grange), RWT 2015, and St Henri 2015.
Penfolds Collection 2017
Penfolds, Grange, Cross-Regional Blend, Australia, 2013
A blend of 96% Shiraz and 4% Cabernet, this is a stunning Grange which easily compares in quality to 2010 and 2012. It is big, flamboyant and...
Penfolds, Bin 707, Cross-Regional Blend, Australia, 2015
A precise, correct and intense nose proffers florality, sandalwood and cassis. On the palate this is no less expressive, with a core of...
Penfolds, Barossa Valley, RWT Shiraz, South Australia, 2015
Once again, this displays the hallmark RWT style of generosity, pleasure and sheer Shiraz fleshiness. Sourced entirely from the...
Penfolds, Magill Estate Shiraz, South Australia, 2015
This historic single vineyard wine, first produced in 1983 at the original Magill Estate just outside Adelaide’s Central Business District, is one of...
Penfolds, St Henri Shiraz, Cross-Regional Blend, 2015
Described by Peter Gago as the antithesis of a ‘show wine’, Penfolds' much loved and admired St Henri Shiraz continues to plough its...
Penfolds, Bin 389, Cross-Regional Blend, Australia, 2015
Dubbed ‘baby Grange’ because components of the wine are matured in the same barrels that held the previous vintage of Grange. A blend of...
Penfolds, Bin 407, Cross-Regional Blend, Australia, 2015
A blend of Coonawarra, Padthaway, McLaren Vale and Barrossan Cabernet fruit, this impressive Bin 407 spent 12 months in French and American...
Penfolds, Bin 144 Yattarna Chardonnay, 2015
A more generous style of Yattarna this year and not as elegant or sophisticated as the 2014. Nonetheless, there is much to applaud and...
Penfolds, Barossa Valley, Marananga, Bin 150 Shiraz, 2015
The Marananga Shiraz is certainly making its presence felt in 2015. Deep and brightly coloured, this opaque purple wine provides...
Penfolds, Coonawarra, Bin 128, South Australia, 2015
Pure, classic cool-climate terra rossa Coonawarra fruit goes into the Bin128, which has been produced since 1962. Up to the 1980s it was...
Penfolds, Adelaide Hills, Reserve Bin A Chardonnay, 2016
A distinctive and enticing lemon meringue nose, with the merest whiff of struck-match, presages a really gorgeous wine with a broad...
Penfolds, Tumbarumba, Bin 311 Chardonnay, 2016
All the fruit in this Bin 311 comes from the cool climate and high-altitude Tumburumba region, which saw one of the warmest growing seasons...
Penfolds, Bin 28 Kalimna Shiraz, Cross-Regional Blend, 2015
Though it bears the Kalimna name, this is a multi-regional blend from the McLaren Vale, the Barossa Valley, Padthaway, Wrattonbully and...
Penfolds, Barossa Valley, Bin 138, South Australia, 2015
A Barossan southern Rhône blend which really stands and delivers on the nose and palate with sweet mulberry fruit and bright florality. In the mouth this polished, fresh blend elongates into blackberry, violets, liquorice, toffee, chocolate and smoked meat, followed by juicy acidity and rounded tannins. There is a touch…
Penfolds, Eden Valley, Bin 51 Riesling, 2017
Just bottled, this classically styled dry Riesling is pale and interesting with fruit pastille and floral notes on the nose. Fresh and unoaked...
