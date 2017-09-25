De Bortoli – Producer profile

Expansion has seen De Bortoli become one of Australia's most successful wineries...

Arriving in New South Wales from Italy, in 1928 Vittorio De Bortoli founded what is today one of Australia’s most successful family-owned wineries.

The estate has expanded into some of Australia’s best known wine regions across Victoria and New South Wales including the Yarra, King and Hunter Valleys and most recently, Heathcote.

There has been a move towards sustainable and biological farming practices, delivering high quality fruit and real environmental benefits. In fact, in 2016 De Bortoli were awarded New South Wales’ first Sustainability Advantage Platinum Project certificate, in recognition of outstanding environmental leadership and commitment to innovation.

Sarah Fagan, winemaker at the Yarra Valley estate, uses French oak as a supportive role rather than a driving force. She notes that the Cabernet Sauvignon here responds well to a longer growing season. ‘We tend to find that if we are able to pick during the so called Indian Summer period, we see more refined tannins, expressive fruit lift and generally a more balanced wine as a result’.