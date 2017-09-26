Penfolds: Producer profile

Decanter's 1988 Man of the Year was none other than Max Schubert, mastermind behind Penfolds Grange...

Now owned by Treasury Wine Estates, Penfolds was founded back in 1844 by Dr Christopher and Mary Penfold, who planted vine cuttings at the Magill Estate near Adelaide.

The operation quickly expanded, and by 1907 it was South Australia’s largest winery.

Penfolds is famous for both its multi-regional Grange blend and its iconic bin number wines. The bin numbers are a relic of winemaker Max Schubert’s experiments in the 1950s with different parcels of fruit which each had unique bin locations. Grange, which became Penfolds’ flagship wine, was eventually designated Bin 95.

In 1988, Schubert was named Decanter Magazine’s Man of the Year.

Both Penfolds Grange and Bin 707, a Cabernet based sister to the flagship wine, feature in the ‘Exceptional’ tier of the Langton’s classification of Australian wine. To support their portfolio of ageworthy wines, Penfolds has hosted recorking clinics around the world since 1991, allowing collectors to have their older vintages assessed by the winemaking team.