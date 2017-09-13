Almaviva: Producer profile

A collaboration between two titans of France and Chile...

Almaviva is a collaboration between Baron Philippe de Rothschild of Château Mouton-Rothschild, and Concha Y Toro, founded in 1997 in Chile’s Maipo Valley. Its first vintage was the 1996.

60 hectares of suitable vineyards were identified in Puente Alta, the highest point in the valley, where mostly Cabernet Sauvignon is grown on the alluvial soils along with the other constituent grapes of Carmenère, Cabernet Franc, Merlot and Petit Verdot.

Modern technology

In line with Almaviva’s forward-looking philosophy, a drip irrigation system has been installed underground in the vineyards to ensure the vines receive just the right amount of water to produce the best quality grapes.

The modern winery is built around a gravity system, for sympathetic handling of the grapes and wine through all parts of the process. Hand-sorting and pressing take place on the mezzanine level, before the juice is transferred to fermentation tanks below by gravity alone.

The wine is aged in new French oak barrels and fined with egg whites before bottling.

Winemaker Patrick Leon also works at Château Mouton-Rothschild and Opus One.

