Producer profile: Terrazas de los Andes

Part of the LVMH wine group, Terrazas de los Andes pushes winemaking to dizzying heights in the Argentinean Andes…

Founded in 1999, Terrazas de los Andes is a winery in the Lujan de Cuyó region of Mendoza’s Uco Valley in the foothills of the Argentinean Andes. It’s owned by the French corporation LVMH, who claim to bring their ‘French know-how’ to the Argentinean terroir.

The name translates to ‘Terraces of the Andes’, and accordingly its nine terraced plateau vineyards sit at high mountain altitudes varying between 980-1800 metres above sea level. Cumulatively they cover 525 hectares, the size of Lower Manhattan.

The conditions vary depending on altitude, and the winemakers attempt to fit the grape variety’s optimum conditions to the correct climate. Torrontés vines are planted a the highest altitude, followed by Malbec. Other varieties include Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Petit Manseng.

The terroir of Lujan de Cuyó is typified by low rainfall, rocky soils and vast differences between day/night temperatures, with plenty of sun exposure followed by cool desert-like nights low rainfall and rocky soils.

Terrazas de los Andes currently produce hand-harvested Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Torrontés wines. As well as two single-vineyard Malbecs and two ‘Parcel’ Malbecs from their oldest, highest vineyards (planted in 1929 and 1945 respectively).