Decanter recruits Tim Atkin MW as Burgundy critic

Decanter is delighted to announce that the multi-award winning wine writer, author, international competition judge and broadcaster Tim Atkin MW has taken on the role of Decanter’s specialist Burgundy critic.

Tim has written about wine for more than 30 years for a number of prestigious titles including Decanter, The Economist, World of Fine Wine and the Observer to name but a few.

Tim has both a particular passion for Burgundy and a vast knowledge of its wines.

For several years, through his own website TimAtkin.com, he has produced a comprehensive, in-depth annual vintage report of the entire region comprising some 65,000 words of analysis and tasting notes.

Each year, Tim invariably spends at least one month tasting in Burgundy cellars, in the belief that it is important to taste wines on the ground.

Later this year, he will produce the Burgundy 2017 vintage report for Decanter Premium members.

Meanwhile, he will cover a number Burgundy tastings for Decanter, beginning with a report that compares several 2000 and 2001 vintage wines and recommends which ones to drink, or look out for. He will also produce several interviews and features.

Tim will also continue to write for Decanter on other regions, including South Africa, Chile, Argentina and Rioja.

He joins Decanter as a contributing editor.

I couldn’t be more pleased to have Tim as our lead Burgundy critic and to have him writing more regularly for Decanter. His combination of knowledge, tasting expertise, writing ability and sheer enthusiasm is exceptional.