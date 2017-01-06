Domaine Leflaive gets a new general manager

Domaine Leflaive has appointed oenologist Pierre Vincent as its new general manager.

Pierre Vincent, oenologist, was this week announced as the new general manager of Domaine Leflaive in Puligny-Montrachet.

Since the death of Anne-Claude Leflaive on 5 April 2015, Brice de la Morandière has been in charge of the iconic domain. Pierre Vincent will work alongside him.

Vincent, 42, is the former technical manager of the Domaine de la Vougeraie, owned by the Boisset family, where he has worked since 2006.

‘Pierre will be in charge of all the day-to-day management of the Domaine’s activities in Puligny-Montrachet, in the Mâconnais region and the Leflaive et associés business,’ Brice de La Morandière told Decanter.com.

He wil also be responsible ‘for the rehabilitation of the old cellars of the estate’.

Vincent’s work at Vougeraie has been hailed by several critics.

Domaine de la Vougeraie is a driving force for biodynamics in Burgundy, as is Leflaive – thanks to the vision of the late Anne-Claude Leflaive.

Domaine Leflaive has been a family-owned estate since 1717 and covers 44 hectares of vineyards.

It includes 24 hectares in Puligny-Montrachet (including 4.8 hectares of grands crus and 10.8 of premiers crus), 20 hectares in the Mâconnais (3 hectares in Pouilly-Fuissé and 17 in Mâcon-Verzé) and produces close to 200,000 bottles with its Leflaive et associés activity.

