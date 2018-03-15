London Burgundy Week returns in 2018 and is set to be bigger and better than ever

London Burgundy Week returns from 19-23rd March. Next week will see many of the UK’s most passionate Burgundy specialist merchants host a variety of focus masterclasses and winemaker dinners at venues in Central London.

In addition, they have independent wine merchants, bars and restaurants rallying to celebrate one of the greatest wine regions.

Expect tasting sessions, discovery wine flights, special offers and a great Grande Paulée at Cabotte to close the week.

Join the merchants for a masterclass or stop into one of the partner bars for a flight of wines from Burgundy or a special offer on a glass of Burgundy.

Have dinner with one of the winemakers or book your seat for London Burgundy Week’s very own supper club.

The full program of activities is available on www.londonburgundyweek.com



More into art? Join Jon Wyand’s for a photography & wine exhibit at Cabotte.

Last but not least, become Burgundian for the night at the closing Grande Paulée. A party in true Burgundy fashion where everyone shares their best bottles.

Who is behind LBW

It is a group of Burgundy specialists (read more about them here) who love the wines of this region. They are importers and wine merchants, and above all – wine enthusiasts! They hope this week will bring Burgundy lovers out of the woodwork to join in celebrating the brilliant wines of the area.