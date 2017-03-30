Dominus Estate Vertical: Our top wines

William Kelley has been catching up on the back vintages of this iconic Napa Estate. Below, you can find his vertical tasting notes of this highly rated wine owned by Christian Moueix.

Dominus Estate is one of the best known in California and is owned by Christian Moueix, of Pétrus fame. It produces Bordeaux-style blends in Yountville, Napa Valley.

The top Dominus wines are taken from vines grown on volcanic soil in the estate’s Napanook vineyard.

Christian Moueix at a glance

Born 1946

Family Wife Cherise, and son Edouard (38),who has worked for Jean-Pierre Moueix in Bordeaux for 10 years, and Charlotte (36) a wildlife vet in South Africa.

How does he buy a vineyard? In winter, in the rain, to see what the drainage is like.

Interests Art, opera, architecture, literature, horse racing

Other companies: Autres Rivages, developed by Edouard. It handles the classed growths of the Médoc, and imports Dominus.

Tasted: Top Dominus Estate wines from this vertical