Decanter’s team hunts the tastings to find exciting Champagnes to celebrate during the festive season.
If you haven’t picked your Christmas Champagnes yet, there’s still time.
Below, we’ve rounded up our top Champagne recommendations to make your choice easy for the festive season. Plus, see our related links for more ideas.
Champagne, of course, comes in several different styles and at many different price levels. There’s often great deals on grower Champagne, as our tasting team found out this year.
Christmas in the UK, more than the US, is also known for cut-price deals on well-known Champagne brands and supermarket own-label bottlings.
Then, there is vintage Champagne and the prestige cuvée level of wines. You can find plenty of these below.
Top Champagnes for Christmas:
Billecart-Salmon, Cuvée Nicolas François Billecart 2002
Billecart-Salmon, Cuvée Nicolas François Billecart 2002 This vintage has begun to open magnificently since its release, displaying remarkable complexity, yet…
Krug 2002 Champagne review
Expert Michael Edwards provides this Krug 2002 Champagne review for Decanter, including score and tasting note.
Louis Roederer, Cristal 1995 – late disgorged
The late disgorged Cristal 1995 has matured to find a 'magical place', says Tyson Stelzer...
Louis Roederer, Cristal, Champagne, France 2009
See what Michael Edwards thinks of the latest Cristal vintage...
Pol Roger, Cuvée Sir Winston Churchill, Epernay 2002
Pol Roger, Cuvée Sir Winston Churchill, Epernay 2002 More about structural fascination than aromatic pleasure. With its high acidity and…
Moët & Chandon, Grand Vintage 1992 (disgorged June 2004)
See Decanter experts' rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Moët & Chandon 1992.
Pierre Péters, Les Chêtillons, Brut Blanc de Blancs, Côte des Blancs, Champagne 2007
See Decanter's expert rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Pierre Péters, Les Chêtillons, Brut Blanc de Blancs, Côte des…
Philipponnat, Clos des Goisses 1992 (disgorged April 2005)
See Decanter experts' rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Philipponnat 1992.
Tarlant, La Vigne d’Or Blanc de Meuniers Extra Brut, Vallée de la Marne 2002
See Decanter's expert rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Tarlant, La Vigne d’Or Blanc de Meuniers Extra Brut, Vallée…
Agrapart Minéral, Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs, Côte des Blancs 2008
See Decanter's expert rating, tasting notes and drinking windows from Agrapart Minéral, Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs, Côte des Blancs…
Deutz, Brut 1993 (disgorged May 2004)
See Decanter experts' rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Deutz 1993.
Chartogne-Taillet, Brut, Montagne de Reims 2008
See Decanter's rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Chartogne-Taillet, Brut, Montagne de Reims 2008.
Pol Roger Extra Cuvée de Reserve, Champagne, France 2004
Toasty, biscuitty nose, with the fruit expression rather retient. Rich and very assertive, this is...
David Léclapart, L’Artiste Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs Premier Cru, Montagne de Reims, 2007
See Decanter's expert rating, tasting notes and drinking window for David Léclapart, L’Artiste Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs Premier Cru,…
Roses de Jeanne, Côte de Val Vilaine, Brut Blanc de Noirs, Côte des Bar 2012
See Decanter's expert rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Roses de Jeanne, Côte de Val Vilaine, Brut Blanc de…