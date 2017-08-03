In partnership with DO Rueda Perfect to enjoy in the sunshine, try one of these refreshing Ruedas....

DO Rueda is the only white wine denomination in Castilla y León, producing refreshing wines predominantly from Verdejo.

Verdejo typically has aromas of citrus fruits, flowers, herbs and some vegetative notes.

Whilst smaller producers are doing exciting things at more premium prices, there’s still some great value to be found.

Some of our expert tasters have picked top value Rueda wines, all under £20. See them below.

This online article was created in association with DO Rueda. However, the wines featured below were tasted independently of this partnership and first appeared in Decanter magazine.

Great value Rueda wine