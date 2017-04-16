Southern Rhône 2015: Côtes du Rhône Crus and more – part two

Here's the second part of John Livingstone-Learmonth's overview of this exciting vintage in the southern Rhône.
Rasteau
Balance is good at Rasteau – a sunny balance that reminds me of classic vintages such as 1985, with the wines well-fruited and the tannins comfortably mild. There are garrigue and herbes de Provence influences, and the wines’ approachable style will go down well with drinkers. There is some similarity to the 2012 vintage, although 2015’s crop was larger.
Lirac, Beaumes-de-Venise, Vinsobres
The reds from these areas are all of a good standard. Freshness features at Beaumes-de-Venise and Vinsobres, the latter giving good, free-wheeling Syrah. Lirac’s reds are well-filled and, with winemaking standards rising, these wines can present good value for money.
Cairanne
The 2015 vintage falls perfectly for Cairanne’s first year as a grown-up cru on its own. Many of the leading domaines elected to present their wines as cru, though some have chosen to remain Cairanne Côtes du Rhône Villages (more wine per hectare). The reds are thorough and, even young, show terroir, indicating their balance. The tannins are so well ripened that many will be drinking well in a few months’ time. The whites, however, can lack acidity.
Côtes du Rhône Villages, Côtes du Rhône
This is a vintage to buy from the best names in the Villages and Côtes du Rhône categories. Lots of fruit, some sparky tannins and dashes of enticing flavour are present. Progress in white winemaking also signals a value opportunity for consumers, but focus on the top domaine names.
Tasting Notes
Domaine Rabasse Charavin, Rasteau, Cuvée Abel Charavin, 2015
Sturdy black-fruit bouquet. A generous wine that hits the line with brio. It is alcohol-charged,...
Domaine Combe Julière, Rasteau, Tradition, Rhône, 2015
Rounded, forward red berry nose and an open palate led by garrigue and Grenache, a natural...
Domaine de la Mordorée, Lirac, La Reine des Bois, 2015
Elegant nose of classy fruit. Stylish, rich palate, serene, rich and...
Famille Perrin, Vinsobres, Les Hauts de Julien, Rhône, 2015
Big, ripe bouquet of black cherry and mocha oak. Thick coulis fruits in a deep, insistent palate that...
Domaine Les Hautes Cances, Côtes du Rhône Villages Cairanne,
Complex, multi-fruited life force on the nose. Noble, long, sparky, sustained palate: a genuine, cool, uplands...
Domaine Boisson, Côtes du Rhône Villages Cairanne, 2015
Varied, appealing nose. Wholesome fruit with racy qualities and notes of garrigue. Long...
Domaine Brusset, Côtes du Rhône Villages Cairanne, Hommage à
Deep, sunshine-filled nose. Abundant palate of impressive content, with a cool fruit finish. Great...
Domaine des Romarins, Côtes du Rhône Villages Signargues,
Broad, deep nose. Very genuine, full of herbes de Provence: a grounded wine of passion. Great value...
Domaine de Crève Coeur, Côtes du Rhône Villages Séguret,
Blossoming, grounded nose. Firm fruit palate of density, freshness and lots of honest...
Domaine de la Janasse, Côtes du Rhône Villages, Terre
Sweet, salty, floral airs. Buzzy, spiced palate based on vibrant Grenache. Character, energy and length in the...
Domaine Les Aphillanthes, Côtes du Rhône Villages Plan de
Well-set nose of white pepper and berries. Notably tasty, but long and stylish too – a silken, elegant...
Domaine Montmartel, Côtes du Rhône Villages Visan, Vin
Aromatic nose breathes potential. Racy and thorough palate with local freshness and dense, bright fruit in...
Domaine Gramenon, Côtes du Rhône, Sierra du Sud, 2015
Broad, smoky, herbal nose. Surging, intense fruit flavours and tasty tannins. Vinsobres in all but...
Domaine de Fondrèche, Ventoux, Persia, Rhône, France, 2015
Lucid nose includes herbs with its blue fruit. Stylish and deep, a genuine and notably long...
Domaine Galus, Costières de Nîmes, Rhône, France, 2015
Herbs, aniseed and deft fruit on the nose. A pure terroir wine with cool red fruit at its heart and latent...
Domaine Le Novi, Luberon, Amo Roujo, Rhône, France, 2015
Red-fruited, floral, elegant nose. Effortless old-vine juice in a charming, truly terroir-driven wine of fine...