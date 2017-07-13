Sue Style picks four top choices when visiting Lake Geneva in the Swiss canton of Vaud... In partnership with Lake Geneva Region Tourist Office

Lake Geneva hotels: Where to stay

A 10-room hotel in the centre of the lovely village of Cully owned by the Gauer family of hoteliers, groaning with old-world charm.

There’s a traditional, wood-panelled restaurant and a cosy cellar serving raclette during autumn and winter.

The Auberge almost backs onto the quayside from where boats depart. www.aubergeduraisin.ch

Travel tip: Ask about the local transport card – it’s given out free by all hotels. For the Swiss Travel Pass, make sure you buy before your arrival, from outside the country.

A small, atmospheric hotel in an artfully modernised Art Nouveau building, which won’t break the bank.

It’s in the heart of the old town, close to the metro and within walking distance of the city’s many excellent wine bars (try Yatus) and eating spots, such as the buzzy Brasserie Montbenon. www.voyageurs.ch

Classy, 4-star boutique B&B on the edge of the village set in the midst of the vineyards, hosted by a charming Belgian/American couple.

Cows graze in the field below the house and it will take your jaw a day to recover from the views from the terrace round to Lausanne and out across the shimmering lake to distant Mont Blanc. www.villalavaux.ch

A small (five-room) jewel of a hotel (pictured top) perched on a little balcony above the lake, owned and run by Raymonde and Philippe Delessert.

The restaurant is known for miles around for its delicious, seasonally inspired, fairly priced food.

As the name suggests, it really is the village’s station hotel and the train stops right outside. www.aubergegrandvaux.ch

This first appeared as part of an article in the August 2017 issue of Decanter magazine, out now.

