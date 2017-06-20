Bordeaux’s most popular appellations – Wine Lister

In this guest post, Wine Lister looks at the most searched-for Bordeaux wine appellations.
Earlier this month, Wine Lister published its annual Bordeaux Market Study, and in recent weeks we’ve published a few nuggets from the 48-page long study on this blog (such as the top-scoring Bordeaux crus, and how to arrive at a 2016 release price).
Here, we explore the popularity of Bordeaux’s individual appellations by looking at the online search frequency from our data partner Wine-Searcher for the six most popular wines of each.
Popular searches
Unsurprisingly, Pauillac – home to three of the five first growths – leads the way, with well over double the number of searches as nearest rival Margaux.
If we exclude Châteaux Lafite-Rothschild, Mouton and Latour, the Pauillac average is just under 27,500 searches per month, still 29% ahead of Margaux.
Pomerol comes third, defying low production levels to achieve more average searches for its top wines than St-Julien.
Pessac-Léognan benefits from the inclusion of Haut-Brion to help it edge ahead of St-Emilion, in spite of the latter’s four premiers grands crus classés A, while St-Estèphe and Sauternes & Barsac bring up the rear.
This is just a taster of the 2017 Bordeaux Market Study. You can download the full 48-page report from the Wine Lister Analysis page.
