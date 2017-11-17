Finding the value wines from California...

This article first appeared in Decanter magazine’s California supplement 2017. It is currently featured on Decanter.com as part of a sponsored campaign with the California Wine Institute.

Great value California white wines

‘The value is definitely there in California, if you know where to look,’ says Oz Clarke.

He and Ronan Sayburn MS have picked out top value Californian white wines, all available under £40.

These wines prove that things are changing with Californian wines, and that no longer are only options those with high price tags.