This article first appeared in Decanter magazine’s California supplement 2017. It is currently featured on Decanter.com as part of a sponsored campaign with the California Wine Institute.

California wines under £20

It used to be the case that California wines meant a hefty price tag – but we had our experts hunt down the great value options that can be found in the UK.

‘In the UK, a belief in the quality and affordability of Californian wines is at last taking hold,’ says Oz Clarke, who found discovering these value wines ‘genuinely exciting’.

Oz Clarke and Ronan Sayburn MS pick their top California wines, available in the UK for under £20.

