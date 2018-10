1. Key DWWA dates and prices

2019 Dates and Prices

06 November 2018 – DWWA entry opens

06 November 2018 – UK warehouse opens for direct deliveries

03 December 2018 – Consolidated shipping depots open

22 February 2019 – Delivery deadline for all consolidated shipping depots

01 March 2019 – DWWA entry & payment deadline

08 March 2019 – Deadline for direct deliveries to the UK warehouse

29 April – 03 May 2019 – DWWA Judging Week

07 – 10 May 2019 – DWWA Platinum Tasting

21 May 2019 – Results released to entrants

28 May 2019 – Full results published on Decanter.com

2019 Entry prices

Online entry:

£148 per wine (+ 20% VAT if applicable)

EUR200 per wine

USD250 per wine

Offline entry: £160 per wine (+ 20% VAT if applicable)

Consolidated shipping fee: £51 per wine