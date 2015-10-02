Consolidated shipping service for DWWA

What is consolidated shipping?
Send your wines to your nearest depot in your country and they will be grouped together with other entrants’ before being sent to our warehouse. Our consolidated shipping service offers you lower shipping rates and will help ensure the safe arrival of your wines.
All duties and tax are included in the consolidated shipping fee:
Consolidated shipment will cost GBP 48+ VAT (20% if applicable) per wine entry, in addition to your entry fee.
Each entrant will be required to provide the following documents along with their wine sample:
- DAA form (for Europe only)
- Shipping document
- Commercial invoice
Please contact your nearest Hellmann depot for any consolidated shipping enquiries and any questions about the DAA form.
Please send your samples to your local depot after: 01 December 2017
Deadline for wine entries to arrive at non-European depots: 15 February 2018
Deadline for wine entries to arrive at European depots: 01 March 2018
IMPORTANT:
- Shipping must be paid for as part of the wine entry process and shipping costs are not refundable in any circumstances.
- Clearly label each box of wine using the delivery label, which can be downloaded once you have entered and paid for your wine in your account.
- Wine delivered to the wrong Hellmann depot will not be accepted.
Consolidated shipments will be available from the following locations.
|Country depot
|Contact
|Telephone
|Australia – Victoria
|Joey Tornese, Joanne Giddings
|melexpair@au.hellmann.net
|613 9335 3555
|Australia – Western Australia
|Daniel Hookham, Larissa Novak
|alertperair@au.hellmann.ne
|08 9353 4655
|Austria – Vienna
|Robert Paetzold/Wolfgang Bock
|robert.paetzold@at.hellmann.net / wolfgang.bock@at.hellmann.net
|431 7007 36895/96
|Brazil – Sao Paolo
|Valéria Rossi & Camila Atoguia
|valeria.rossi@hellmann.com /
camila.atoguia@hellmann.com
|+55 11 2445 5130/+55 11 97184 1332
|Canada – Mississauga
|Teresa Seminario or Sophie Fang
|tseminar@ca.hellmann.net /
camila.atoguia@hellmann.com
|905 564 6620
|Chile – Pudahuel
|Alejandro Munoz or Eduardo Ruz
|amunoz@cl.hellmann.net/
eduardo.ruz@hellmann.com
|56 2 2721 8900
|Croatia – Zagreb
|Ivan Skrlec & Helena Gromer
|ivan.skrlec@quehenberger.com helena.gromer@quehenberger.com
|+385 (0)1 5617 391
|
France –
Arras (Athies), Bordeaux (Langon), Champagne (Saint Martin sur Le Pre), Languedoc (Béziers), Loire (Soulitre), South Rhône (Noves), Beaujolais (Jonage)
|Barbara Walczack
|bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
|0321 607575
|Germany – Eschweiler
|Erika Harperscheidt
|erika_harperscheidt@zieglergroup.com
|49 (0)2403 508226
|Greece – Thessaloniki
|Ersie Michou / Ioanna Vergou
|skgbranch@carel.gr /
emichou@carel.gr
|30 2310 538539
|Hungary – Vecses
|Roland Dosztán
|rdosztan@hu.hellmann.net
|36 29 553 183
|Italy – Novegro di Segrate
|Stefano Chiappa, Eleonora Barraco & Elisa Scafoglieri
|stefano.chiappa@hellmann.com / elisa.scafoglieri@hellmann.com / eleonora.barraco@hellmann.com
|02 75623 241
|Italy – Naples
|Roberto Sticco & Marco Albano
|roberto.sticco@hellmann.com/
info-naples@hellmann.com
|081/206712
|Macedonia – Skopje
|Igor Stojanovski
|igor.stojanovski@quehenberger.com
|389 22 555580
|New Zealand – Auckland
|Ryan Evans /Michael Nutt
|ryan.evans@nz.hellmann.net
|09 921 2605
|Portugal – Santa Iria
|Pedro Barqueiro
|pedro.barqueiro@abreucarga.pt
|00351 963967880
|Romania – Otopeni
|Cosmin Firoiu
|cosmin.firoiu@ro.hellmann.net
|40 31 2288200
|Serbia – Zemun
|Srećko Ristić and Marina Kolundžić
|vladimir.varicak@quehenberger.com
|381 11 7870 598
|Slovenia – Ljubljana
|Mojca Mohoric
|Mojca.Mohoric@quehenberger.com
|00386 (0)1 520 61 22
|
South Africa –
Cape Town
|Pearl Scott
|pearl.scott@hellmann.com
|27 21 935 5280
|Spain – Valencia
|Inaki Santos
|inaki.santos@hellmann.com
|34 96 3164370
|Switzerland – Kloten
|Walter Zaech
|walter.zaech@ats-hellmann.ch
|044 8158013 / 079 8325014
|
USA –
San Francisco
|Dale Low
|dlow@hplapollo.com
|1 510 219 0138