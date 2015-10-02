Consolidated shipping service for DWWA

What is consolidated shipping?

Send your wines to your nearest depot in your country and they will be grouped together with other entrants’ before being sent to our warehouse. Our consolidated shipping service offers you lower shipping rates and will help ensure the safe arrival of your wines.

All duties and tax are included in the consolidated shipping fee:

Consolidated shipment will cost GBP 48+ VAT (20% if applicable) per wine entry, in addition to your entry fee.

Each entrant will be required to provide the following documents along with their wine sample:

DAA form (for Europe only)

Shipping document

Commercial invoice

Please contact your nearest Hellmann depot for any consolidated shipping enquiries and any questions about the DAA form.

Please send your samples to your local depot after: 01 December 2017

Deadline for wine entries to arrive at non-European depots: 15 February 2018

Deadline for wine entries to arrive at European depots: 01 March 2018

IMPORTANT:

Shipping must be paid for as part of the wine entry process and shipping costs are not refundable in any circumstances.

Clearly label each box of wine using the delivery label, which can be downloaded once you have entered and paid for your wine in your account.

Wine delivered to the wrong Hellmann depot will not be accepted.

Consolidated shipments will be available from the following locations.

Country depot Contact Email Telephone Australia – Victoria Joey Tornese, Joanne Giddings melexpair@au.hellmann.net 613 9335 3555 Australia – Western Australia Daniel Hookham, Larissa Novak alertperair@au.hellmann.ne 08 9353 4655 Austria – Vienna Robert Paetzold/Wolfgang Bock robert.paetzold@at.hellmann.net / wolfgang.bock@at.hellmann.net 431 7007 36895/96 Brazil – Sao Paolo Valéria Rossi & Camila Atoguia valeria.rossi@hellmann.com /

camila.atoguia@hellmann.com +55 11 2445 5130/+55 11 97184 1332 Canada – Mississauga Teresa Seminario or Sophie Fang tseminar@ca.hellmann.net /

camila.atoguia@hellmann.com 905 564 6620 Chile – Pudahuel Alejandro Munoz or Eduardo Ruz amunoz@cl.hellmann.net/

eduardo.ruz@hellmann.com 56 2 2721 8900 Croatia – Zagreb Ivan Skrlec & Helena Gromer ivan.skrlec@quehenberger.com helena.gromer@quehenberger.com +385 (0)1 5617 391 France –

Arras (Athies), Bordeaux (Langon), Champagne (Saint Martin sur Le Pre), Languedoc (Béziers), Loire (Soulitre), South Rhône (Noves), Beaujolais (Jonage) Barbara Walczack bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu 0321 607575 Germany – Eschweiler Erika Harperscheidt erika_harperscheidt@zieglergroup.com 49 (0)2403 508226 Greece – Thessaloniki Ersie Michou / Ioanna Vergou skgbranch@carel.gr /

emichou@carel.gr 30 2310 538539 Hungary – Vecses Roland Dosztán rdosztan@hu.hellmann.net 36 29 553 183 Italy – Novegro di Segrate Stefano Chiappa, Eleonora Barraco & Elisa Scafoglieri stefano.chiappa@hellmann.com / elisa.scafoglieri@hellmann.com / eleonora.barraco@hellmann.com 02 75623 241 Italy – Naples Roberto Sticco & Marco Albano roberto.sticco@hellmann.com/

info-naples@hellmann.com 081/206712 Macedonia – Skopje Igor Stojanovski igor.stojanovski@quehenberger.com 389 22 555580 New Zealand – Auckland Ryan Evans /Michael Nutt ryan.evans@nz.hellmann.net 09 921 2605 Portugal – Santa Iria Pedro Barqueiro pedro.barqueiro@abreucarga.pt 00351 963967880 Romania – Otopeni Cosmin Firoiu cosmin.firoiu@ro.hellmann.net 40 31 2288200 Serbia – Zemun Srećko Ristić and Marina Kolundžić vladimir.varicak@quehenberger.com 381 11 7870 598 Slovenia – Ljubljana Mojca Mohoric Mojca.Mohoric@quehenberger.com 00386 (0)1 520 61 22 South Africa –

Cape Town Pearl Scott pearl.scott@hellmann.com 27 21 935 5280 Spain – Valencia Inaki Santos inaki.santos@hellmann.com 34 96 3164370 Switzerland – Kloten Walter Zaech walter.zaech@ats-hellmann.ch 044 8158013 / 079 8325014 USA –

San Francisco Dale Low dlow@hplapollo.com 1 510 219 0138

Other shipping methods