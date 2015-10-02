Hand delivery at fairs for DWWA

Hand deliver your samples to Decanter’s stand at trade shows in France

Please make sure you have registered and paid for DWWA 2019 before delivering your samples to our stand: REGISTER YOUR WINE HERE

If you have any questions about this delivery method, please contact Claudia Cianfarani by emailing awards@decanter.com or calling +44 (0)203 148 4505.

For Decanter to transport your wine samples from a trade show to the DWWA Warehouse in the UK, an extra charge of GBP(£)25 per wine entry will apply.

Millesime Bio, Montpellier, France (28 – 30 January 2019):

Decanter stand: TBC

Contact at Millesime Bio 2019: TBC

Telephone: TBC



Instructions:

Hand delivery fee: £25 per wine entry Register and pay for all your wines before delivering samples to the Decanter stand. The registration deadline is 22/01/2019 Download the delivery label from your online account and attach one label to each box of wine you are delivering. Deliver 4 samples for each wine you have registered. Please deliver your samples to the Decanter stand before 2.00pm on Wednesday 30 January 2019. We cannot accept samples after this deadline.

Wine Paris, Paris, France (11 – 13 February 2019):

Decanter stand: TBC

Contact at Wine Paris 2019: TBC

Telephone: TBC

Instructions: