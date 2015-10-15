Servicio de envío consolidado – DWWA

Decanter recomienda usar nuestro servicio de envío consolidado para enviar tus vinos a DWWA.
¿Qué es envío consolidado?
Es un servicio que ofrecemos a los participantes para el envío de muestras. Puede enviar sus muestras de vino al almacén más cercano en su país y estos se agruparán con otros vinos antes de enviarlos a nuestro almacén en el Reino Unido. Nuestro servicio de envío consolidado ofrece tarifas más bajas y garantiza la llegada segura de sus vinos.
Todos los impuestos y costos de importación están incluidos en la tarifa de envío consolidado:
Cada vino enviado por el envío consolidado tendrá un costo de GBP 51 + IVA (20%) por la entrada de vinos, además del costo de la inscripción.
Se requiere que cada participante proporcione como acompañamiento de sus muestras de vino, la siguiente documentación: Formulario de DAA (solo en Europa), documento de transporte y la factura comercial. Por favor contacte a Hellmann Logistics para solicitar más información sobre el envío consolidado y el formulario DAA
Por favor, envíe sus muestras al almacén de su elección después del: 01 de diciembre de 2017
Fecha límite para recibir muestras en el almacén de los exportadores consolidados en países no Europeos: 15 de febrero 2018
Fecha límite para recibir muestras en el almacén de los exportadores consolidados en países Europeos: 01 de marzo 2018
IMPORTANTE:
- El envío debe ser pagado al momento de la inscripción y estos costos no son reembolsables.
- Identifica claramente cada caja utilizando la etiqueta de envío la cual puede ser descargada desde nuestro sistema, una vez haya registrado y pagado por tu vino.
- No se aceptarán vinos que sean enviados al almacén Hellmann incorrecto.
Encuentra su depósito de envío consolidado:
Australia
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- 57-73 Lambeck Drive, Tullamarine, Victoria 3043
Contact name: Joanne Giddings, Linda Tait
Telephone and email: 61 3 9335 3555, melexpair@au.hellmann.net
- 27 Aberdeen Street, Port Adelaide, Adelaide, South Australia 5015
Contact name: Kate Size, Marie Chiswell
Telephone and email: 61 8 8245 2955, kate.size@au.hellmann.net / mchiswel@au.hellmann.net
- 196B Welshpool Road, Welshpool, WA 6986
Contact name: Sean Guyon, Larissa Novak
Telephone and email: 08 9353 4655, alertperair@au.hellmann.net / Inovak@au.hellmann.net
Austria
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Building 263/2/2, Vienna Airport, Vienna, Austria 1300
Contact name: Wolfgang Bock, Robert Paetzold
Telephone and email: 431 7007 36895 /96, robert.paetzold@at.hellmann.net / wolfgang.bock@at.hellmann.net
Bélgica
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Perrenot Bekaert, 1 Allee du Cardo, ZAC Antiparc, Athies, France 62223
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
Brasil
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Aeroporto Internacional de Garulhos, Rodova Helio Smidt S/N – Terminal de Cargas, Garulhos-SP, Sao Paolo, Brazil 7190100
Contact name: Camila Atoguia, Marcio Bergantin
Telephone and email: +55 11 2445 5130 / +55 11 97184 1332, camila.atoguia@hellmann.com / marcio.bergantin@hellmann.com
Canadá
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- 1375 Cardiff Blvd, Unit #1, Mississauga, Canada L5S 1R1
- Contact name: Sophie Fang, Corey Lueng
Telephone and email: +1 905 564 6620 / +1 905 565 3321, sfang@ca.hellmann.net / corey.leung@hellmann.com
Chile
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Armando Cortinez 1704, Edificio Centro Aereo Of, 408-B, Aeropuerto A.M.B., Pudahuel, Chile
Contact name: Alejandro Munoz, Eduardo Ruz
Telephone and email: +56 2 2721 8900, eduardo.ruz@hellmann.com / alejandro.munoz@hellmann.com
Croacia
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o RCM spedicija d.o.o. Jankomir 25, 10090 Zagreb, Croatia
Contact name: Helena Gromer
Telephone and email: +385 1 2931 828 / +385 91 6219 715, helena.gromer@spedicija.hr
Francia
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Perrenot Bekaert, 1 Allee du Cardo, ZAC Antiparc, Athies, France 62223
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o Perrenot Bordeaux, 12 Route de Villandraut, Langon, France 33210
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o Perrenot Buchaca, La Meridienne, 123 rue Konrad Adenauer, Beziers, France 3450
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o Transport Perrenot Robineau, D323, le Belle Inutile, Soulitre, France 72370
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o SNTN, Zi Les Iscles Quartier Cabane Vieil, Noves, France 13550
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o Transport Perenot Champagne, 26 Rue Charles-Marie Ravel, Saint Martin sur le Pre, France 51520
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o SNTLM, Zac Les Gaulnes – BD Marcel Dassault, Jonage, France 69330
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
Alemania
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Ziegler GMBH, Ernst-Abbe Str 34, Eschweiler, Germany 52249
Contact name: Erika Harperscheidt
Telephone and email: 49 (0)2403 508226, erika_harperscheidt@zieglergroup.com
Grecia
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Carel SA Transport & Logistics, 43, 26th Octovriou Str., Thessaloniki, Greece 54627
Contact name: Ersie Michou, Ioanna Vergou
Telephone and email: 0030 2310 538539, emichou@carel.gr / ivergou@carel.gr
Hungría
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Lorinci ut 61, Airport Business Park, Building B3, Vecses, Hungary 2220
Contact: Roland Dosztán
Telephone and email: +36 29 553 183, rdosztan@hu.hellmann.net
Italia
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Via Eugenio Mantale 18., Novegro di Segrate, Italy 20090
Contact: Elisa Scafoglieri, Eleonora Barracco, Stefano Chiappa
Telephone and email: 02 75623 221 / 02 75623 241, elisa.scafoglieri@hellmann.com / eleonora.barraco@hellmann.com / stefano.chiappa@hellmann.com
- Dres c/o Fratelli Lauro srl, Via Vicinale Galeoncello, 56, Napoli, Italy 80147
Contact: Roberto Sticco, Marco Albano
Telephone and email: 081 206 712, roberto.sticco@hellmann.com / info-naples@hellmann.com
Macedonia
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Quehenberger Logistics Macedonia Dooel, Ulica 8,br. 4 Kojlija, Skopje, Macedonia 1043
Contact: Igor Stojanovski
Telephone and email: 389 22 555580, igor.stojanovski@quehenberger.com
Nueva Zelanda
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- 2 Landing Drive, HPL Warehouse, Mangere, Auckland Airport, Auckland, New Zealand 2002
Contact: Ryan Evans
Telephone and email: 09 921 2605, ryan.evans@nz.hellmann.net
Portugal
Hellmann Beverage Logistics
- c/o Rangel Fashion Armazam Fashion, Rua Da Serra 654, Maia, Portugal 4425-390
Contact: Esmeralada Goncalves
Telephone and email: 00351 229 699 294 / 00351 964 642 094, esmeralda.goncalves@rangel.com
Rumania
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Airport Plaza Building, 1a Drumul Garii Odai Street, Otopeni, Romania O75100
Contact: Cosmin Firoiu, Silvio Wollmann
Telephone and email: +40 72 619 1168 / +40 72 619 1167, cosmin.firoiu@hellmann.com / silvio.wollmann@hellmann.com
Serbia
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Quehenberger Logistics SRB d.o.o, Autoput za Novi Sad 211, Zemun / Beograd, Serbia 11080
Contact: Nikola Filipović, Srećko Ristić, Marina Kolundžić
Telephone and email: +381 60 022 66 / 03 381 11 7870-598, Nikola.filipovic@quehenberger.com / srecko.ristic@quehenberger.com / marina.kolundzic@quehenberger.com
Eslovenia
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Ankaranska cesta 7b, 6000 Koper, Slovenia
Contact: Matjaž Barut
Telephone and email: +386(0)5 66 38 031 +386/ (0)30 640 663, matjaz.barut@rcm.si / dejan.susnik@rcm.si
Sudáfrica
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- 115 Manhattan Road, Airport Industria 2, Cape Town, South Africa 7490
Contact: Pearl Scott
Telephone and email: 27 21 935 5280, pearl.scott@hellmann.com
España
Hellmann Perishable Logistics
- Gediba, C/ Rio Vinalopo, 27, Quart de Poblet, Valencia, Spain 46930
Contact: Inaki Santos
Telephone and email: +34 618 653780, inaki.santos@hellmann.com
Suiza
ATS-Hellmann Worldwide Logistics AG
- Steinackerstrasse 28, Kloten, Switzerland CHI-8302
Contact: Walter Zach
Telephone and email: 044 8158013 / 079 8325014, walter.zaech@ats-hellmann.ch
Estados Unidos
HPL-APOLLO Perishable Logistics
- 701 DNA Way, South San Francisco, USA CA 94080
Contact: Dale Low
Telephone and email: 1-510-219-0138, dlow@hplapollo.com
