Groupage – DWWA

Decanter vous recommande d’utiliser son service de groupage pour envoyer vos échantillons au concours DWWA
En quoi consiste le service de groupage?
Envoyez vos vins dans votre pays, au dépôt le plus proche de votre domaine, et ils seront regroupés avec ceux d’autres participants avant que ceux-ci ne soient envoyés ensemble à notre entrepôt du Royaume-Uni. Notre service de groupage vous permettra de bénéficier de tarifs avantageux et vous assurera des meilleures conditions de transport lors de l’envoi de vos échantillons.
Tous les droits et taxes douanières résultants de l’envoi de vos échantillons vers l’Angleterre sont inclus dans le tarif du groupage:
Les frais de groupage s’élèveront à GBP 51+ TVA (20%) (sauf pour le Japon) pour chaque référence inscrite, en supplément des frais liés à l’inscription de vos vins.
Chaque inscrit est tenu de fournir les documents suivants lors de l’envoi de leur échantillon de vin: un formulaire DAE (pour l’Europe seulement), le document de livraison et la facture commerciale. Veuillez contacter le dépôt Hellmann de votre région pour toutes les demandes concernant le service de groupage.
Envoyez vos échantillons à votre dépôt local après le: 03 décembre 2018
Dernier jour de reception des echantillons sur tous les points de groupage: 22 fevrier 2019
IMPORTANT:
- Les frais d’envoi (non remboursables) doivent être réglés lors de votre inscription.
- Veuillez apposer l’étiquette de livraison sur vos cartons d’échantillons après l’avoir téléchargée depuis votre compte, une fois que vous avez effectué l’inscription et le paiement de votre inscription.
- Veuillez-vous assurer que vos vins soient livrés au bon dépôt Hellmann de votre région. Les vins envoyés au mauvais dépôt ne seront pas acceptés.
Trouvez le point de groupage près de chez vous:
Australie
Autriche
Belgique
Brésil
Canada
Chili
Croatie
France
Allemagne
Grèce
Hongrie
Italie
Macédoine
Nouvelle-Zélande
Portugal
Roumanie
Serbie
Slovénie
Afrique du Sud
Espagne
Suisse
États-Unis
Australie
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- 57-73 Lambeck Drive, Tullamarine, Victoria 3043
Contact name: Joanne Giddings, Linda Tait
Telephone and email: 61 3 9335 3555, melexpair@au.hellmann.net
- 27 Aberdeen Street, Port Adelaide, Adelaide, South Australia 5015
Contact name: Kate Size, Marie Chiswell
Telephone and email: 61 8 8245 2955, kate.size@au.hellmann.net / mchiswel@au.hellmann.net
- 196B Welshpool Road, Welshpool, WA 6986
Contact name: Sean Guyon, Larissa Novak
Telephone and email: 08 9353 4655, alertperair@au.hellmann.net / Inovak@au.hellmann.net
Autriche
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Building 263/2/2, Vienna Airport, Vienna, Austria 1300
Contact name: Wolfgang Bock, Robert Paetzold
Telephone and email: 431 7007 36895 /96, robert.paetzold@at.hellmann.net / wolfgang.bock@at.hellmann.net
Belgique
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Perrenot Bekaert, 1 Allee du Cardo, ZAC Antiparc, Athies, France 62223
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
Brésil
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Aeroporto Internacional de Garulhos, Rodova Helio Smidt S/N – Terminal de Cargas, Garulhos-SP, Sao Paolo, Brazil 7190100
Contact name: Camila Atoguia, Marcio Bergantin
Telephone and email: +55 11 2445 5130 / +55 11 97184 1332, camila.atoguia@hellmann.com / marcio.bergantin@hellmann.com
Canada
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- 1375 Cardiff Blvd, Unit #1, Mississauga, Canada L5S 1R1
- Contact name: Sophie Fang, Corey Lueng
Telephone and email: +1 905 564 6620 / +1 905 565 3321, sfang@ca.hellmann.net / corey.leung@hellmann.com
Chili
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Armando Cortinez 1704, Edificio Centro Aereo Of, 408-B, Aeropuerto A.M.B., Pudahuel, Chile
Contact name: Alejandro Munoz, Eduardo Ruz
Telephone and email: +56 2 2721 8900, eduardo.ruz@hellmann.com / alejandro.munoz@hellmann.com
Croatie
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o RCM spedicija d.o.o. Jankomir 25, 10090 Zagreb, Croatia
Contact name: Helena Gromer
Telephone and email: +385 1 2931 828 / +385 91 6219 715, helena.gromer@spedicija.hr
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Perrenot Bekaert, 1 Allee du Cardo, ZAC Antiparc, Athies, France 62223
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o Perrenot Bordeaux, 12 Route de Villandraut, Langon, France 33210
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o Perrenot Buchaca, La Meridienne, 123 rue Konrad Adenauer, Beziers, France 3450
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o Transport Perrenot Robineau, D323, le Belle Inutile, Soulitre, France 72370
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o SNTN, Zi Les Iscles Quartier Cabane Vieil, Noves, France 13550
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o Transport Perenot Champagne, 26 Rue Charles-Marie Ravel, Saint Martin sur le Pre, France 51520
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
- c/o SNTLM, Zac Les Gaulnes – BD Marcel Dassault, Jonage, France 69330
Contact name: Anne Sophie
Telephone and email: 0321 60 75 71, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
Allemagne
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Ziegler GMBH, Ernst-Abbe Str 34, Eschweiler, Germany 52249
Contact name: Erika Harperscheidt
Telephone and email: 49 (0)2403 508226, erika_harperscheidt@zieglergroup.com
Grèce
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Carel SA Transport & Logistics, 43, 26th Octovriou Str., Thessaloniki, Greece 54627
Contact name: Ersie Michou, Ioanna Vergou
Telephone and email: 0030 2310 538539, emichou@carel.gr / ivergou@carel.gr
Hongrie
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Lorinci ut 61, Airport Business Park, Building B3, Vecses, Hungary 2220
Contact: Roland Dosztán
Telephone and email: +36 29 553 183, rdosztan@hu.hellmann.net
Italie
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Via Eugenio Mantale 18., Novegro di Segrate, Italy 20090
Contact: Elisa Scafoglieri, Eleonora Barracco, Stefano Chiappa
Telephone and email: 02 75623 221 / 02 75623 241, elisa.scafoglieri@hellmann.com / eleonora.barraco@hellmann.com / stefano.chiappa@hellmann.com
- Dres c/o Fratelli Lauro srl, Via Vicinale Galeoncello, 56, Napoli, Italy 80147
Contact: Roberto Sticco, Marco Albano
Telephone and email: 081 206 712, roberto.sticco@hellmann.com / info-naples@hellmann.com
Macédoine
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Quehenberger Logistics Macedonia Dooel, Ulica 8,br. 4 Kojlija, Skopje, Macedonia 1043
Contact: Igor Stojanovski
Telephone and email: 389 22 555580, igor.stojanovski@quehenberger.com
Nouvelle Zélande
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- 2 Landing Drive, HPL Warehouse, Mangere, Auckland Airport, Auckland, New Zealand 2002
Contact: Ryan Evans
Telephone and email: 09 921 2605, ryan.evans@nz.hellmann.net
Portugal
Hellmann Beverage Logistics
- c/o Rangel Fashion Armazam Fashion, Rua Da Serra 654, Maia, Portugal 4425-390
Contact: Esmeralada Goncalves
Telephone and email: 00351 229 699 294 / 00351 964 642 094, esmeralda.goncalves@rangel.com
Roumanie
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- Airport Plaza Building, 1a Drumul Garii Odai Street, Otopeni, Romania O75100
Contact: Cosmin Firoiu, Silvio Wollmann
Telephone and email: +40 72 619 1168 / +40 72 619 1167, cosmin.firoiu@hellmann.com / silvio.wollmann@hellmann.com
Serbie
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Quehenberger Logistics SRB d.o.o, Autoput za Novi Sad 211, Zemun / Beograd, Serbia 11080
Contact: Nikola Filipović, Srećko Ristić, Marina Kolundžić
Telephone and email: +381 60 022 66 / 03 381 11 7870-598, Nikola.filipovic@quehenberger.com / srecko.ristic@quehenberger.com / marina.kolundzic@quehenberger.com
Slovénie
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- c/o Ankaranska cesta 7b, 6000 Koper, Slovenia
Contact: Matjaž Barut
Telephone and email: +386(0)5 66 38 031 +386/ (0)30 640 663, matjaz.barut@rcm.si / dejan.susnik@rcm.si
Afrique du Sud
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- 115 Manhattan Road, Airport Industria 2, Cape Town, South Africa 7490
Contact: Pearl Scott
Telephone and email: 27 21 935 5280, pearl.scott@hellmann.com
Espagne
Hellmann Perishable Logistics
- Gediba, C/ Rio Vinalopo, 27, Quart de Poblet, Valencia, Spain 46930
Contact: Inaki Santos
Telephone and email: +34 618 653780, inaki.santos@hellmann.com
Suisse
ATS-Hellmann Worldwide Logistics AG
- Steinackerstrasse 28, Kloten, Switzerland CHI-8302
Contact: Walter Zach
Telephone and email: 044 8158013 / 079 8325014, walter.zaech@ats-hellmann.ch
États-Unis
HPL-APOLLO Perishable Logistics
- 701 DNA Way, South San Francisco, USA CA 94080
Contact: Dale Low
Telephone and email: 1-510-219-0138, dlow@hplapollo.com