How to order DWWA medal stickers

How to purchase medal stickers

First you need your Wine ID to order stickers. Log into your DWWA account here to find your Wine ID

(If not sure where to find this in your account, scroll down to see ‘How to find your Wine ID’ below) Once you have your Wine ID, go to Decanter’s sticker site here

Select the competition year, then scroll down to select the medal (with or without points) you’ve won and would like to purchase Enter your Wine ID, wine name and vintage for the wine you will place these stickers on, and select the number of sticker rolls you would like to purchase (stickers are supplied in rolls of 1,000 stickers) Select ‘Add to cart,’ then continue shopping or continue to checkout to complete your purchase

How to find your Wine ID

Log into your DWWA account and go to the ‘my wines‘ page Click on ‘wine information‘ located at the top right corner of the page Your Wine ID will be shown on the top of the page before the wine details

Contact us

If you are still unsure how to order stickers or have any other queries related to medal stickers, please email Adriana.Bravo@decanter.com or view the Awards Shop FAQ page here.