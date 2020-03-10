DWWA judge profile: Agnes Herczeg

Agnes Herczeg is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Agnes Herczeg

Agnes Herczeg is an experienced wine professional and consultant. She graduated as an economist, majoring in international relations. She has been involved with the world of wine since 2000.

She has held a WSET Diploma, and WSET Certified Educator title since 2010, and a Fine and Rare Wine Specialist title since 2011. She was the recipient of the Woman of the Year Entrepreneurial Award in 2015, and the Wine Winner of the Future50 Award in 2019.

Agnes has run her own wine consultant company since 2007, and is currently working as a wine consultant and advisor for Lidl Hungary, and several Hungarian and foreign wineries.

She is the head of the wine tourism advisor postgraduate programme and WSET programme at the Budapest Metropolitan University.

She is a member of Women of the Vine and Spirits organization.

Agnes joined DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.