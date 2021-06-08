DWWA Judge profile: Benjamin Gubbins

Benjamin Gubbins is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2021.

Benjamin Gubbins

Benjamin Gubbins joined Oddbins in 2002 looking to save money to return to his native home, Chile. However, after a few staff tastings and his first WSET course he was persuaded to stay and pursue a career in the UK wine trade.

He worked a vintage in Burgundy and has travelled the wine lands of Bordeaux, the Rhône, Tuscany, South Africa and Chile. He holds the WSET Diploma and has worked on both sides of the commercial table as buyer for Chile at Oddbins and Export Director Europe for a Chilean and Argentinian wine producer.

Gubbins is currently found tinkering with outlandish wines in the dispensing machines at groundbreaking wine merchant Vagabond Wines.

