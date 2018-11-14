DWWA Regional Chair for New Zealand: Bob Campbell MW

Bob Campbell MW is Regional Chair for New Zealand at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2019.



Bob Campbell MW

Bob Campbell MW is wine editor of Taste magazine and Air New Zealand’s in-flight magazine KiaOra. He is New Zealand editor for Gourmet Traveller Wine and has written for wine publications in seven countries.

Nearly 23,000 people have attended Campbell’s wine certificate courses, which he runs in New Zealand, Asia and Europe. He is chairman of the New Zealand International Wine Show, and has been a senior judge in wine competitions in 10 countries.

Bob also publishes his website Bob Campbell NZ. Follow Bob on Twitter @VinoNZ