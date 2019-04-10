DWWA judge profile: Greg Sherwood MW

Greg Sherwood MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Greg Sherwood MW

As the Senior Wine Buyer for fine wines at Handford Wines in South Kensington, London, Greg Sherwood MW, along with Handford Wines’ owner, James Handford MW, has had the opportunity to taste, buy, and sell some of the most finely crafted and sought after wines in the world on a daily basis.

This extensive tasting exposure enabled Greg to pass his Master of Wine tasting examination in his first sitting in 2004. He completed his MW qualification in 2007, and is proud to be counted as still only the 5th South African to successfully negotiate the rigours of the MW exam process.

Greg also writes a highly successful fine wine blog called The Fine Wine Safari at www.gregsherwoodmw.com

Greg Sherwood MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2008.