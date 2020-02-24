DWWA judge profile: Guillermo Cruz

Guillermo Cruz is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Guillermo Cruz is the Director and General Manager at Ambivium Restaurant in Peñafiel, Spain (inside Pago de Carraovejas Winery). Cruz also holds a Brand Ambassador position at Alma Carraovejas (Pago de Carraovejas, Ossian, Milsetentayseis, Emilio Rojo & Viña Mein), where he works hand in hand with the R+D team to research and create emotional harmonies between the solid and liquid.

Previously, he was the Wine Director and Head Sommelier at Mugaritz (9th Best Restaurant in the World) from 2012 to 2016 and for the last 3 years he was also Restaurant Manager. In December 2018, Guillermo left Mugaritz.

Guillermo Cruz enjoys sharing his wine knowledge across the world through the main gastronomy forums in Spain (such as Madrid Fusión or San Sebastian Gastronomika), in other countries such as Canada (Somm360), Austria (Austrian Sommelier College) and Cuba (Congreso Excelencias Gourmet in Havana), as well as through courses at the Cámara de Comercio de Madrid, Basque Culinary Center and Instituto Galego do Viño, among others.

He was Best Sommelier in Spain in 2014 and represented Spain on The Best Sommelier in the World Competition in Mendoza in 2016. He is also Best Spanish Cava Sommelier 2015 and has been recognized as Sommelier of the Year by Gourmets Magazine 2015 and Excelencias Gourmet 2015, as well as Best Sommelier of Spain Ruinart 2015 and Sommelier of the Year 2015 Mercados del Vino y la Distribucion.

His most recent awards were Sommelier of the Year in International Wine Challenge Spain 2018 and Wine List of the Year in International Wine Challenge Spain 2018 and 2019.

