DWWA judge profile: Joanna Simon

Joanna Simon is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Joanna Simon

Joanna Simon is a London-based wine writer, author and presenter.

She is co-founder of The Wine Gang and editor of Waitrose Drinks magazine and started her award-winning writing career as editor of Wine & Spirit. She went on to become editor of Wine magazine and then wine critic of The Sunday Times for 22 years.

Simon’s books are published all over the world and include: The Sunday Times Book of Wine, Discovering Wine, Wine With Food, Wine An Introduction, and Harrods Book of Fine Wine. In addition to television appearances, she was the presenter of BBC Radio 4’s wine series The Bottle Uncorked.

Her specialist areas include the wines of south west France and wine and food matching.

Joanna Simon was first a judge at the DWWA in 2015.