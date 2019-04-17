DWWA judge profile: Margaret Rand

Margaret Rand is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)
Margaret Rand
Margaret Rand is a past editor of Wine Magazine, Wine & Spirit International and Whisky Magazine.
She now writes for World of Fine Wine, Gourmet Traveller Wine, winesearcher.com, Drinks Business and Imbibe among others, and is General Editor of Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book.
She has won several Roederer and Lanson awards, and her latest book is 101 Wines to Drink Before you Die, published 2018.