DWWA judge profile: Nancy Gilchrist MW

Nancy Gilchrist MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Nancy Gilchrist MW

After a time of great vinous curiosity at Cambridge University, Nancy Gilchrist MW spent a glorious year driving a double-decker bus as a tour guide in Washington DC. Then the siren-call of wine drew her to run the Carlton Wine Bar near the White House and later to write a wine column for The Boston Globe.

Upon returning to her native UK, she ran Grants of St James’s School of Wine, eventually leaving to work independently, passing the Master of Wine exams in 1995. Clients have included IBM, Coca Cola, Chanel, Allen & Overy, and Cordon Bleu but she teaches regularly at Leiths School of Food & Wine where she devised the module on the interaction of wine & food.

Nancy took over running the Christie’s Wine Course from Steven Spurrier and Michael Broadbent MW and resurrected it in 2018 as Academie du Vin. She was Champagne Ambassador UK for 2013 and is now consultant to the Oxford Wine Company. She also represents the Consorzio Vini Alto Adige and acts as UK ambassador for I & P – a multi-award winning boutique olive oil producer in Lazio, Italy.

Nancy Gilchrist MW was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

Follow Nancy on Twitter @NGilchristMW