DWWA judge profile: Simon Woolf

Simon Woolf is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Simon Woolf

Simon Woolf is a British journalist and writer currently clinging to mainland Europe in Amsterdam. A regular contributor to Decanter magazine, Meininger Wine Business International and World of Fine Wine, Woolf is a critical advocate for organics, biodynamics and natural winemaking, and specialises in the wines of Italy, Austria and Eastern Europe.

He is the founder and editor of The Morning Claret, one of the world’s most respected resources for natural wines.

Simon’s first book “Amber Revolution” was published in 2018 to critical acclaim in the New York Times and on jancisrobinson.com.

He was the Roederer International Wine Writer Awards Feature Writer of the Year 2018.

Follow Simon on Twitter: @simonjwoolf