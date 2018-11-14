DWWA Regional Chair for Argentina: Patricio Tapia

Patricio Tapia returns as Regional Chair for Argentina at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2019.

Patricio Tapia

Patricio Tapia will return as Regional Chair for Argentina at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2019, after stepping in as joint-Regional Chair for Spain during the 2018 DWWA.

Tapia graduated with a degree in journalism from the Universidad de Chile in Santiago, before attending Bordeaux University in France, where he studied for a diploma in wine tasting and winemaking.

He is the wine critic for Argentina, Chile and Spain in Wine & Spirits magazine, and has been a host on the El Gourmet TV channel in South America.

He has written several books, including The Wines of Colchagua Valley, TodoVino, Wines for Great Occasions, and his annual Descorchados, a guide to the wines of Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, published in both Spanish and English. The guide now has a website, www.guiadescorchados.cl, where readers can find the featured tastings.

Follow Patricio on Twitter @Patricioatapia