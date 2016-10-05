Masterclass

11am - Château Mo ntrose

£125 SOLD OUT

Speaker: Hervé Berland, CEO of Château Montrose

La Dame de Montrose 2010

Château Montrose 2011

Château Montrose 2010

Château Montrose 2009

Château Montrose 2008

Château Montrose 2005

Château Montrose 2003

Château Montrose 1998

Château Montrose 1995

Château Montrose 1986

Château Montrose 1982

Château Montrose 1975

1.30pm - Château Léoville Las Cases

£125

Speaker: Pierre Grafeuille, director of Château Léoville Las Cases

Le Petit Lion du Marquis de las Cases 2012

Le Petit Lion du Marquis de las Cases 2009

Clos du Marquis 2012

Clos du Marquis 2005

Clos du Marquis 1996

Château Léoville Las Cases 2012

Château Léoville Las Cases 2007

Château Léoville Las Cases 2004

Château Léoville Las Cases 1999

Château Léoville Las Cases 1996

Château Léoville Las Cases 1989

4pm - Discover the Essence of Pomerol

£125

Speakers: The owners and managing directors of Château Beauregard, Château Clinet, Clos du Clocher, Château Nénin, Château Mazeyres, Château La Conseillante, Château Gazin, Château Rouget, Château La Pointe and Château Vieux Maillet

Château Beauregard 2005

Château Clinet 2010

Clos du Clocher 2012

Château La Conseillante 2001

Château Gazin 2008

Château La Pointe 2011

Château Mazeyres 1998

Château Nénin 1999

Château Rouget 2006

Château Vieux Maillet 2007

Join Hervé Berland, CEO of Château Montrose, as he presents a stunning vertical tasting across five decades of this celebrated estate, regarded by many as the ‘Latour of St-Estéphe’Château Léoville Las Cases is one of the Médoc’s most prestigious classified growths. Pierre Grafeuille will present wines from this revered estate including six vintages of the legendary Grand VinPomerol is home to some of the most sought-after wines in Bordeaux. In this masterclass you will be able to taste 10 wines from the region’s top estates and hear from the people behind the labels.Moderator: Jane Anson, Decanter contributing editor