Masterclass
11am - Château Montrose
£125 SOLD OUTJoin Hervé Berland, CEO of Château Montrose, as he presents a stunning vertical tasting across five decades of this celebrated estate, regarded by many as the ‘Latour of St-Estéphe’ Speaker: Hervé Berland, CEO of Château Montrose
- La Dame de Montrose 2010
- Château Montrose 2011
- Château Montrose 2010
- Château Montrose 2009
- Château Montrose 2008
- Château Montrose 2005
- Château Montrose 2003
- Château Montrose 1998
- Château Montrose 1995
- Château Montrose 1986
- Château Montrose 1982
- Château Montrose 1975
1.30pm - Château Léoville Las Cases
£125Château Léoville Las Cases is one of the Médoc’s most prestigious classified growths. Pierre Grafeuille will present wines from this revered estate including six vintages of the legendary Grand Vin Speaker: Pierre Grafeuille, director of Château Léoville Las Cases
- Le Petit Lion du Marquis de las Cases 2012
- Le Petit Lion du Marquis de las Cases 2009
- Clos du Marquis 2012
- Clos du Marquis 2005
- Clos du Marquis 1996
- Château Léoville Las Cases 2012
- Château Léoville Las Cases 2007
- Château Léoville Las Cases 2004
- Château Léoville Las Cases 1999
- Château Léoville Las Cases 1996
- Château Léoville Las Cases 1989
4pm - Discover the Essence of Pomerol
£125Pomerol is home to some of the most sought-after wines in Bordeaux. In this masterclass you will be able to taste 10 wines from the region’s top estates and hear from the people behind the labels. Speakers: The owners and managing directors of Château Beauregard, Château Clinet, Clos du Clocher, Château Nénin, Château Mazeyres, Château La Conseillante, Château Gazin, Château Rouget, Château La Pointe and Château Vieux Maillet Moderator: Jane Anson, Decanter contributing editor
- Château Beauregard 2005
- Château Clinet 2010
- Clos du Clocher 2012
- Château La Conseillante 2001
- Château Gazin 2008
- Château La Pointe 2011
- Château Mazeyres 1998
- Château Nénin 1999
- Château Rouget 2006
- Château Vieux Maillet 2007
Buy your tickets
Online Event Management with the ticketing solution from XING Events