Bordeaux 2017: Latest news and opinion
2017 was complicated, but there are some excellent wines. Expect plenty of freshness and drinkability from wines that will offer excellent value, and others that will rival 2016 in terms of ripeness and ageability.
The frost impact means uneven ripening across appellations and individual plots. And of course less wine to bottle.
Top Sauternes 2017 wines
Top Bordeaux dry whites from 2017
Lafleur 2017 ‘oversubscribed’, says UK merchant
Top St-Emilion 2017 wines
Bordeaux En Primeur 2016: Looking Back
Anson: Bordeaux négociant system in flux
- Jane Anson
- June 15, 2017
Pressure is building, says Jane Anson...
Bordeaux 2016: Cheval Blanc, Margaux, Mouton and Haut-Brion all out
- Jane Anson
- June 6, 2017
Jane Anson looks at the latest en primeur wine releases...
Bordeaux 2016: Pavie, Angélus, Lynch-Bages lead rush of big releases
- Jane Anson
- May 24, 2017
See the latest releases and reaction...
-
Bordeaux 2016: Montrose leads rush of releases
- Jane Anson
- May 17, 2017
The campaign kicks on with merchants confident...
Bordeaux En Primeur 2015: Looking Back
St-Emilion satellites 2015: Panel tasting results
- Tastings Team
- March 21, 2018
Anson: Tasting Cru Artisan du Médoc wines
- Jane Anson
- March 15, 2018
Jane Anson explores the merits of the Cru Artisan du Médoc....
Graves and Pessac-Léognan white wines 2015 in bottle
- Jane Anson
- March 12, 2018
How the wines are tasting...
Sauternes and Barsac 2015 re-tasted in the bottle
- Jane Anson
- March 9, 2018
How the wines are tasting now..
Bordeaux 2015: Pessac-Léognan reds re-tasted
- Jane Anson
- March 8, 2018
How the wines are shaping up...
Bordeaux En Primeur 2014: Looking Back
Anson on Thursday: What now for Bordeaux en primeur?
- Jane Anson
- June 4, 2015
First up, you should know that most of the people that I interviewed about the fallout of Bordeaux 2014 don’t want me to name them. So you’re just going to have to trust me that these are serious players with true inside knowledge of what is going on.
Bordeaux 2014: Cheval Blanc, Ausone release in fading campaign
- Jane Anson
- May 28, 2015
Just a few wines remain in the Bordeaux 2014 campaign, as both Chateau Cheval Blanc and Chateau Ausone came out at 360 euros per bottle ex-Bordeaux, up 20% from the 2013 price.
Bordeaux 2014: Rush of releases but buyers still in short supply
- Jane Anson
- May 21, 2015
Most of the major names in Bordeaux 2014 have now released their wine in a campaign that continues to be mixed and has been called 'stop-start' by some merchants.
Bordeaux 2014: Small quantities mark en primeur campaign amid flurry of releases
- Decanter Staff
- May 19, 2015
A flurry of Bordeaux 2014 releases early in the week has seen several key estates increase prices by between 15% and 25% on the 2013 vintage, with some merchants concerned about the small quantities of wine available.