Groupage – DAWA

Decanter vous recommande d’utiliser son service de groupage pour envoyer vos échantillons au concours. Ce service de groupage vous permettra de bénéficier de tarifs avantageux et vous assurera des meilleures conditions de transport.
Frais de groupage:
GBP £65 + 20% VAT par vin, à régler au moment de l’inscription et en supplément des frais liés à l’inscription de vos vins.
Date limite aux entrepôts:
12 juillet 2018 – en EUROPE
20 juillet 2018 – dans le reste du monde
Instructions de livraison :
- Veuillez apposer l’étiquette de livraison sur vos cartons d’échantillons après l’avoir téléchargée depuis votre compte, une fois que vous avez effectué l’inscription et le paiement de votre inscription.
- Veuillez-vous assurer que vos vins soient livrés au bon dépôt Hellmann de votre région. Les vins envoyés au mauvais dépôt ne seront pas acceptés.
Le service de groupage sera disponible à partir des pays suivants:
France
Italy
Portugal
Spain
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o Perrenot Bekaert, 1 Allee du Cardo, ZAC Antiparc
Athies, France
62223
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o Perrenot Bordeaux, 12 Route de Villandraut
Langon, France
33210
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o Perrenot Buchaca, La Meridienne,
123 rue Konrad Adenauer
Beziers, France
34500
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o Transport Perenot Champagne, 26 Rue Charles-Marie Ravel
Saint Martin sur le Pre, France
51520
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o Transport Perrenot Robineau, D323, le Belle Inutile
Soulitre, France
72370
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o SNTLM, ZAC LES GAULNES – BD MARCEL DASSAULT,
Jonage, France
69330
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o SNTN, ZI LES ISCLES QUARTIER CABANE VIEIL,
Noves, France
13550
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
Via Eugenio Mantale 18.
Novegro di Segrate, Italy
20090
Contact name: Stefano Chiappa / Elisa Scarfoglieri / Eleonora Baracco
Telephone and email: 02 75623241, stefano.chiappa@hellmann.com / elisa.scarfoglieri@hellmann.com / eleonora.baracco@hellmann.com
Italy
Dres Srl c/o Giannetti srl
Interporto di Nola lotto D mod. 213/216
Nola
Naples, Italy
80035
Contact name: Roberto Sticco
Telephone and email: 081/206712, roberto.sticco@hellmann.com
Hellmann Beverage Logistics
c/o Rangel Fashion Armazam Fashion, Rua Da Serra 654, 4425-390 Maia, Portugal
Maia, Portugal
4425-390
Contact name: Esmeralada Goncalves
Telephone and email: 00351 229 699 294 / 00351 964 642 094, esmeralda.goncalves@rangel.com
Hellmann Perishable Logistics
Gediba, C/ Rio Vinalopo, 27
Quart de Poblet, Valencia, Spain
46930
Contact name: Inaki Santos
Telephone and email: +34 96 3164370, inaki.santos@hellmann.com