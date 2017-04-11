Groupage – DAWA

Decanter vous recommande d’utiliser son service de groupage pour envoyer vos échantillons au concours. Ce service de groupage vous permettra de bénéficier de tarifs avantageux et vous assurera des meilleures conditions de transport.

Frais de groupage:

GBP £65 + 20% VAT par vin, à régler au moment de l’inscription et en supplément des frais liés à l’inscription de vos vins.

Date limite aux entrepôts:

12 juillet 2018 – en EUROPE

20 juillet 2018 – dans le reste du monde

Instructions de livraison :

  • Veuillez apposer l’étiquette de livraison sur vos cartons d’échantillons après l’avoir téléchargée depuis votre compte, une fois que vous avez effectué l’inscription et le paiement de votre inscription.
  • Veuillez-vous assurer que vos vins soient livrés au bon dépôt Hellmann de votre région. Les vins envoyés au mauvais dépôt ne seront pas acceptés.

Le service de groupage sera disponible à partir des pays suivants:

France
Italy
Portugal
Spain

 

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o Perrenot Bekaert, 1 Allee du Cardo, ZAC Antiparc

Athies, France

62223

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

 

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o Perrenot Bordeaux, 12 Route de Villandraut

Langon, France

33210

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

 

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o Perrenot Buchaca, La Meridienne,

123 rue Konrad Adenauer

Beziers, France

34500

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

 

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o Transport Perenot Champagne, 26 Rue Charles-Marie Ravel

Saint Martin sur le Pre, France

51520

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

 

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o Transport Perrenot Robineau, D323, le Belle Inutile

Soulitre, France

72370

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

 

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o SNTLM, ZAC LES GAULNES – BD MARCEL DASSAULT,

Jonage, France

69330

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

 

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o SNTN, ZI LES ISCLES QUARTIER CABANE VIEIL,

Noves, France

13550

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

 

Italy

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Via Eugenio Mantale 18.

Novegro di Segrate, Italy

20090

Contact name: Stefano Chiappa  / Elisa Scarfoglieri / Eleonora Baracco

Telephone and email: 02 75623241, stefano.chiappa@hellmann.com / elisa.scarfoglieri@hellmann.com / eleonora.baracco@hellmann.com

 

Italy

Dres Srl c/o Giannetti srl

Interporto di Nola lotto D mod. 213/216

Nola

Naples, Italy

80035

Contact name: Roberto Sticco

Telephone and email: 081/206712, roberto.sticco@hellmann.com

 

Portugal

 

Hellmann Beverage Logistics

c/o Rangel Fashion Armazam Fashion, Rua Da Serra 654, 4425-390 Maia, Portugal

Maia, Portugal

4425-390

Contact name: Esmeralada Goncalves

Telephone and email: 00351 229 699 294 / 00351 964 642 094, esmeralda.goncalves@rangel.com

 

Spain

Hellmann Perishable Logistics

Gediba, C/ Rio Vinalopo, 27

Quart de Poblet, Valencia, Spain

46930

Contact name: Inaki Santos

Telephone and email: +34 96 3164370, inaki.santos@hellmann.com

 