Media Centre – DAWA

Download hi-res DAWA logos:

DAWA 2018:

DAWA generic logo

DAWA 2018 Best in Show medal logo

DAWA 2018 Platinum medal logo

DAWA 2018 Gold medal logo

DAWA 2018 Silver medal logo

DAWA 2018 Bronze medal logo

DAWA 2018 Commended medal logo

DAWA 2017:

DAWA generic logo

DAWA 2017 Platinum Best in Show medal logo

DAWA 2017 Platinum medal logo

DAWA 2017 gold medal logo

DAWA 2017 silver medal logo

DAWA 2017 bronze medal logo

DAWA 2017 commended logo

DAWA 2016:

DAWA generic logo

DAWA 2016 Platinum Best in Show logo

DAWA 2016 Platinum logo

DAWA 2016 gold medal logo

DAWA 2016 silver medal logo

DAWA 2016 bronze medal logo

DAWA 2016 commended logo

DAWA 2015:

DAWA generic logo

DAWA 2015 international trophy logo

DAWA 2015 regional trophy logo

DAWA 2015 gold medal logo

DAWA 2015 silver medal logo

DAWA 2015 bronze medal logo

DAWA 2015 commended logo

Please note all logos are subject to copyright and may not be used on bottles without prior authorisation from Decanter. DAWA brand guidelines must be adhered to whenever logos are used.

Press release DAWA 2017

Download here the press release

Brand guidelines

Please note: The DAWA logos are copyright, so they cannot be altered or changed in any way. DAWA brand guidelines must be adhered to whenever Decanter and DAWA logos are used. Medals may only be displayed against winning wines of the appropriate medal and correct vintage from the relevant awarding year of the Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

You may use DAWA logos on your printed or digital marketing material to publicise your award (free of charge). However, if you would like to display the medals on your bottles, you must either purchase DAWA bottle stickers from shop.decanterawards.com or purchase the rights to print your own stickers or print the logo directly onto your label from Decanter in advance. For all enquiries, please email: danny_casely@decanter.com