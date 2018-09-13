DAWA judge profile: J.C. Viens

JC Viens, a wine educator in Hong Kong, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

JC Viens

A gourmand and a storyteller, JC Viens is deeply passionate about wine and other pleasures of the table. Always looking for quirky and unusual wines, he regularly travels to various wine regions around the world to meet the people behind the labels.

JC established his first company in Hong Kong at just 25. He is former Managing Editor of Spirito di Vino Asia.

A WSET Approved Program Provider, he is also a Vinitaly Academy Italian Wine Ambassador. Creator and host to a popular wine course “How To Taste Like A Pro”, he holds regular classes on wine tasting techniques and on Italian wine.