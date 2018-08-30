DAWA judge profile: Daisuke Kawai

Daisuke Kawai, Director and Chief Sommelier at La Terre, a luxury wine bar in Singapore, is a judge at the 2018 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Daisuke Kawai

Daisuke Kawai is Co-Founder of La Terre, a luxury wine bar in Singapore. He has 23 years experience in the Wine and F&B industry since joining Imperial Hotel Tokyo in 1995. He has been based in Singapore since 2010 when he joined 2 Michelin Star Les Amis as Chief Sommelier.

Daisuke has won several accolades throughout his career, including “Best Sommelier of the Year” twice in the Singapore World Gourmet Series Award in 2013 and 2017. He has also been the winner of the Gastromonth Favourite Sommelier by Robert Parker & Michelin 2017, the Asia Best Sommelier Competition in French Wines by SOPEXA 2017, and Singapore’s Best Sommelier for California Wines 2018.

Daisuke conducts wine education classes for professionals and wine lovers, and was a judge at the National Sommelier competition of Malasia and Indonesia.