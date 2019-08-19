DAWA judge profile: Devon Lochhead

Devon Lochhead, DGB Regional Manager for Asia, is a judge at the 2019 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Devon Lochhead

Devon Lochhead was bitten by the wine bug while still a student, working evenings as a wine advisor for Wickerwoods Fine Dining Restaurant in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. After graduating, Devon pursued his love for wine and moved to Hong Kong. His career began at Kedington Wines, where he worked, studied and learned more about the industry. Thereafter, he had the opportunity to move to Black Sheep Restaurants group where he worked his way up to Head Sommelier.

Devon has now joined DGB as Regional Manager for Asia. He promotes a number of highly regarded South African wines across the region and worked a harvest in South Africa earlier this year. He currently holds his WSET Diploma, French Wine Scholar (FWS), Italian Wine Scholar (IWS) and South African Cape Wine Ambassador Qualification.