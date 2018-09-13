DAWA judge profile: Marcus Lai

Marcus Lai, Managing Partner at Asia Wine Cellar, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018

Having left his career in the healthcare industry, Marcus chose to pursue his passion in wine business. He set up a wine auction house based in Singapore for the Asian market which specialises in fine and rare wines & spirits. After gaining adequate momentum in the auction circle, he took the decision to step out, seeking a change of environment in order to focus deeper into this luxury segment by setting up Asia Wine Cellar in order to have better control of the supply chain that focuses on niche wines with the best provenance.

His initial involvement in the wine scene came about after he won a black glass wine tasting held locally by The Local Nose. Since then he started with writing articles for The Local Nose. Marcus has traveled to numerous wine regions and is currently studying the Master of Wine programme. He is also a member of the La Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin & Confrérie du Sabre d’Or and is serving for both the roles as Maitre de Vinothecaire.