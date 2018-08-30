DAWA judge profile: Sonal Holland MW

Sonal Holland MW, India's first and only Master of Wine, is a judge at the 2018 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Sonal Holland MW

Sonal Holland is India’s first and only Master of Wine. An award-winning wine broadcaster, certified wine educator, consultant and entrepreneur, Sonal Holland is the Founder of SoHo Wine Club that specialises in bringing an expertly curated collection of wines and finely curated experiences to highly discerning wine consumers in India.

Sonal is also the founder of Sonal Holland Wine Academy that offers certified WSET wine courses and consultancy to leading hotels and the trade. In 2017, she founded India Wine Insider, the nation’s first comprehensive study of the urban Indian wine consumer. Her pioneering YouTube channel ‘Sonal Holland Wine TV’ has been awarded for its innovation in content creation by the Digital Women Awards, and has been named the Best Wine Vlog in India by the Food Bloggers Association of India.

She has been regularly featured among the Top Women in Wine in India by the Indian Wine Academy. Blackbook, India’s top Luxury Insider magazine, has featured Sonal among the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Indian Luxury in 2015, 2016 and 2017; as well as among the Top 100 Most Influential People in Indian Luxury in 2016 and 2017.