DAWA judge profile: Moonsong Bang

Moonsong Bang, a wine consultant from Seoul in South Korea, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018

Moonsong Bang

Moonsong Bang established specialist wine education and consulting company Winevision in Seoul, where she has been educating Korean wine lovers since 2008. She is a leading WSET certified educator and assessor, teaching all over Korea.

A WSET Level 4 Diploma holder and Italian Wine Ambassador certified by Vinitaly International Academy, Moonsong has worked in the wine retail business for 10 years and has professional experience as a training co-ordinator, merchandiser and restaurant owner. She is a popular wine presenter and serves as an international judge.

She completed a degree in French Literature and Language in Korea, studied and worked in Australia, France and the UK, and has visited many wine regions around the world. Moonsong writes for several Korean wine publications and is co-author of The Art of Wine Tasting, which won Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2014.

She is the Co-Founder of the Association of Wine Educators Korea (AWEK), of the Korea Sommelier of the Year Competition and of the Mashija magazine in Seoul. Moonsong has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since the launch of the competition in 2012.