DAWA 2018 winning wines at InterWine China

A special selection of DAWA 2018 winning wines will be available to taste at InterWine China's roadshows and trade show in November.
InterWine China, which is now in its 21st edition, is one of the largest and oldest wine trade events in mainland China.
Last year, over 1,000 companies exhibited and more than 43,000 trade professionals attended from 50 countries.
This year, visitors to InterWine’s main trade event will have the opportunity to taste eight award-winning wines from the 2018 Decanter Asia Wine Awards.
These include one platinum, three silver and four bronze medal winning wines:
Platinum:
Silver:
- Celler Devinssi, Mas de les Valls, Priorat, Spain 2016
- PengWine, Royal, Maipó Valley, Chile 2010
- PengWine, Chinstrap Brut, Maule, Chile 2014
Bronze:
- Famille Thoilliez, Château Puy-Razac, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, France 2016
- Tenuta Masciangelo, Note Indigo, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, Italy 2013
- Tenuta Masciangelo, Note, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, Italy 2011
- PengWine, King, Maipó Valley, Chile 2010
InterWine is also hosting a total of eight roadshows across China, where a selection of DAWA winning wines from the 2018 competition will be showcased.
With four roadshows having already taken place in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Tsingtao, there are four still yet to happen at the following locations:
Foshan: 27 November 2018
Zhongshan: 29 November 2018
Zhuhai: 1 December 2018
Dongguan: 8 December 2018
