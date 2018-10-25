DAWA 2018 winning wines at InterWine China

A special selection of DAWA 2018 winning wines will be available to taste at InterWine China's roadshows and trade show in November.

InterWine China, which is now in its 21st edition, is one of the largest and oldest wine trade events in mainland China.

Last year, over 1,000 companies exhibited and more than 43,000 trade professionals attended from 50 countries.

This year, visitors to InterWine’s main trade event will have the opportunity to taste eight award-winning wines from the 2018 Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

These include one platinum, three silver and four bronze medal winning wines:

Platinum:

Silver:

Bronze:

InterWine is also hosting a total of eight roadshows across China, where a selection of DAWA winning wines from the 2018 competition will be showcased.

With four roadshows having already taken place in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Tsingtao, there are four still yet to happen at the following locations:

Foshan: 27 November 2018

Zhongshan: 29 November 2018

Zhuhai: 1 December 2018

Dongguan: 8 December 2018