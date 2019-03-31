Decanter award-winning wines showcased at the 25th ProWein

Decanter showcases nine top medalists at the 25th edition of ProWein, Dusseldorf.
ProWein celebrated it’s 25th anniversary this year.
The three-day show (17–19 March) saw attendance records broken in Dusseldorf with 61,000 visitors from 142 countries.
In addition, over 6,900 exhibitors attended representing 64 different nations. Italy (1,654) and France (1,576) represented the largest exhibitor nations, followed by Germany (978), Overseas (600), Austria (335), Spain (661) and Portugal (387).
Decanter returned to ProWein to showcase nine winning wines from the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) and the 2018 Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).
The wines featured all received 97 points or above including four Platinum medalists and five Best in Shows. They came from various countries around the world including: Argentina, Australia, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.
The wines available included six from DWWA and three from DAWA 2018.
The DWWA 2018 winners
Best in Show:
- Poggio al Tesoro, Il Seggio, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2014
- Mr. Riggs , Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2015
- Ferreira, Quinta do Porto, Single Quinta Vintage, Port, Portugal 2015
- Sandeman, 40 Year Old Tawny, Port, Portugal NV
Platinum:
- Tenuta San Giorgio, Arco Tondo, Ticino, Switzerland 2015
- Finca Sophenia, Synthesis Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2015
The DAWA 2018 winners
Best in Show:
Platinum:
- El Enemigo, Gran Enemigo Single Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2014
- Portia, Prima La Encina, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2016