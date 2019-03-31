Decanter award-winning wines showcased at the 25th ProWein

Decanter showcases nine top medalists at the 25th edition of ProWein, Dusseldorf.

ProWein celebrated it’s 25th anniversary this year.

The three-day show (17–19 March) saw attendance records broken in Dusseldorf with 61,000 visitors from 142 countries.

In addition, over 6,900 exhibitors attended representing 64 different nations. Italy (1,654) and France (1,576) represented the largest exhibitor nations, followed by Germany (978), Overseas (600), Austria (335), Spain (661) and Portugal (387).

Decanter returned to ProWein to showcase nine winning wines from the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) and the 2018 Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).

The wines featured all received 97 points or above including four Platinum medalists and five Best in Shows. They came from various countries around the world including: Argentina, Australia, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

The wines available included six from DWWA and three from DAWA 2018.

The DWWA 2018 winners

Best in Show:

Platinum:

The DAWA 2018 winners

Best in Show:

Platinum: