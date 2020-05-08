{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YWI5NzQ2NzRhNTU4NjRhMGEzOWI5YjM2MTVmOGIxODI5OGJmMmM4NzhkMDdmZDc5Y2U5YTQyMjA2OTUxODBmYg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Hong Kong’s Wine Warrior promotes 2019 award-winning wines

Olivia Mason Olivia Mason

Hong Kong-based wine merchant Wine Warrior promotes Decanter World Wine Awards and Decanter Asia Wine Awards, offering online specials for customers to discover some of the 2019 competitions' award-winning wines.

Online wine retailer Wine Warrior sources wines directly from family-owned estates and carefully selected vineyards. Their motto is ‘we go to battle for you to find the world’s best wines and bring them to the market at competitive prices.’

From 11 – 25 May 2020, Wine Warrior is offering customers up to 10% off DWWA and DAWA 2019 award-winning wines to discover some of the competitions’ benchmark wines.

See below for a list of wines on offer and visit their website here to take advantage of this promotional offer.

Shipping: Wine Warrior offers free delivery for orders over 1500 HKD in HK area (except for Outlying Islands) and for each order over 3000 HKD in Macau

Wine Warrior promotional offer: DWWA & DAWA award-winning wines

Decanter World Wine Awards 2019

Craggy Range, Te Muna Road Vineyard Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand 2016

Gold, 95 points
Lovely ripe red cherry, dark plum and raspberry perfume with a note of cinnamon and smoke. There’s good texture here and some layers of complexity running from savoury to violet. Fresh and elegant.

Duval-Leroy, Réserve Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France NV

Bronze, 88 points
Ripe, golden and with an opulent depth of fruit, all laced up with a fine citrus acidity.

Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Bodega Garzón, Reserva Albariño, Maldonado, Uruguay 2019

Silver, 9o points
Fresh and bright, showing lots of citrus character and a touch of white peach and nectarine. Lively and enjoyable.

Tiansai, Skyline of Gobi Selection Chardonnay, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2017

Silver, 90 points
Expressive and intense with ripe tropical fruits and juicy white peach on the nose and palate. Complex and concentrated.

Viña Casablanca, Nimbus Single Vineyard Merlot, Casablanca Valley, Chile 2016

Bronze, 87 points
Intense raspberry flavours with some tobacco notes. Medium bodied and well-textured, with a hint of chocolate.

John Duval, Plexus Marsanne-Roussanne-Viognier, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2018

Bronze, 86 points
A fine expression of a Rhône style white with expressive flavours of bees wax, white pepper, peach and lemon curd, plus a chalky texture and decent length.

Zenato, Riserva, Lugana, Veneto, Italy 2016

Commended, 85 points
Beeswax and perfumed stone fruits, with a rich spiciness emerging.

See all DAWA 2019 results

See all DWWA 2019 results

E: eva.ma@wine-warrior.hk
W: www.winewarrior.hk

Latest Wine News