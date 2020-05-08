Hong Kong’s Wine Warrior promotes 2019 award-winning wines

Hong Kong-based wine merchant Wine Warrior promotes Decanter World Wine Awards and Decanter Asia Wine Awards, offering online specials for customers to discover some of the 2019 competitions' award-winning wines.

Online wine retailer Wine Warrior sources wines directly from family-owned estates and carefully selected vineyards. Their motto is ‘we go to battle for you to find the world’s best wines and bring them to the market at competitive prices.’

From 11 – 25 May 2020, Wine Warrior is offering customers up to 10% off DWWA and DAWA 2019 award-winning wines to discover some of the competitions’ benchmark wines.

See below for a list of wines on offer

Wine Warrior promotional offer: DWWA & DAWA award-winning wines

Decanter World Wine Awards 2019

Gold, 95 points

Lovely ripe red cherry, dark plum and raspberry perfume with a note of cinnamon and smoke. There’s good texture here and some layers of complexity running from savoury to violet. Fresh and elegant.

Bronze, 88 points

Ripe, golden and with an opulent depth of fruit, all laced up with a fine citrus acidity.

Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Silver, 9o points

Fresh and bright, showing lots of citrus character and a touch of white peach and nectarine. Lively and enjoyable.

Silver, 90 points

Expressive and intense with ripe tropical fruits and juicy white peach on the nose and palate. Complex and concentrated.