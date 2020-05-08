Hong Kong’s Wine Warrior promotes 2019 award-winning wines

Hong Kong-based wine merchant Wine Warrior promotes Decanter World Wine Awards and Decanter Asia Wine Awards, offering online specials for customers to discover some of the 2019 competitions' award-winning wines.
Online wine retailer Wine Warrior sources wines directly from family-owned estates and carefully selected vineyards. Their motto is ‘we go to battle for you to find the world’s best wines and bring them to the market at competitive prices.’
From 11 – 25 May 2020, Wine Warrior is offering customers up to 10% off DWWA and DAWA 2019 award-winning wines to discover some of the competitions’ benchmark wines.
See below for a list of wines on offer and visit their website here to take advantage of this promotional offer.
Wine Warrior promotional offer: DWWA & DAWA award-winning wines
Decanter World Wine Awards 2019
Craggy Range, Te Muna Road Vineyard Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand 2016
Gold, 95 points
Lovely ripe red cherry, dark plum and raspberry perfume with a note of cinnamon and smoke. There’s good texture here and some layers of complexity running from savoury to violet. Fresh and elegant.
Duval-Leroy, Réserve Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France NV
Bronze, 88 points
Ripe, golden and with an opulent depth of fruit, all laced up with a fine citrus acidity.
Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019
Bodega Garzón, Reserva Albariño, Maldonado, Uruguay 2019
Silver, 9o points
Fresh and bright, showing lots of citrus character and a touch of white peach and nectarine. Lively and enjoyable.
Tiansai, Skyline of Gobi Selection Chardonnay, Yanqi, Xinjiang, China 2017
Silver, 90 points
Expressive and intense with ripe tropical fruits and juicy white peach on the nose and palate. Complex and concentrated.
Viña Casablanca, Nimbus Single Vineyard Merlot, Casablanca Valley, Chile 2016
Bronze, 87 points
Intense raspberry flavours with some tobacco notes. Medium bodied and well-textured, with a hint of chocolate.
John Duval, Plexus Marsanne-Roussanne-Viognier, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2018
Bronze, 86 points
A fine expression of a Rhône style white with expressive flavours of bees wax, white pepper, peach and lemon curd, plus a chalky texture and decent length.
Zenato, Riserva, Lugana, Veneto, Italy 2016
Commended, 85 points
Beeswax and perfumed stone fruits, with a rich spiciness emerging.