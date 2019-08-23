DAWA judge profile: Ken Man

Ken Man, Buyer and Fine Wine Specialist at Ginsberg+Chan, is a new judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Ken Man

London-born Ken Man brings with him over ten years’ experience in the wine industry, beginning his career in Britain’s largest wine retail chain and soon after moving to on trade specialist Coe Vintner’s, now Enotria & Coe.

Ken relocated to Hong Kong in 2014 to discover the budding wine scene, explore his cultural roots, and to join luxury fine wine magazine Le Pan, where he worked alongside a team of seven Masters of Wine.

He moved to Ginsberg+Chan in 2016 as Buyer and Fine Wine Specialist, where he oversees wine authentication and regularly hosts their fortnightly fine wine tastings. He is qualified to WSET Diploma level, and his career has taken him to many wine regions such as Tuscany, Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy.

