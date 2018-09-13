DAWA judge profile: Chee Wee Lee

Chee Wee Lee, a wine specialist based in Singapore and founder of Vino Cave, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Lee Chee Wee is the founder of Vino Cave, a Singapore-based wine distribution company which represents producers from Burgundy, the Rhône Valley and America. He was bitten by the wine bug when he tasted a 1970 Y’quem on his fourth day in the wine trade. After working for five years as a wine distributor, Lee joined supermarket chain Cold Storage as Category Manager for beer, wines and spirits, before becoming General Manager of Auric Pacific Fine Wines, and then setting up Vino Cave a year later.

Over the course of a decade, Lee has completed the Certified Wine Specialist Program, and the Burgundy Wine Educator Accreditation Program by Bureau Interprofessionnel des Vins de Bourgogne (BIVB). He is a regular guest speaker for Singapore Airlines’ in-flight sommelier program.