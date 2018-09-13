DAWA judge profile: David Shoemaker

David Shoemaker, Brand Ambassador for Global Hotels and for American brands at Treasury Wine Estates, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

David Shoemaker

With more than 21 years of wine industry experience, David Shoemaker is currently Brand Ambassador for Global Hotels and for American brands at Treasury Wine Estates. Covering the North Asia region including the Greater China, Japan and South Korea markets, David promotes and educates consumers and the trade community on TWE brands including Beringer, Sterling, Stags’ Leap, Beaulieu Vineyards, Etude, and more.

Named one of the “Top Ten Sommeliers in China” by The Drinks Business, David is an acclaimed sommelier with professional certifications for both wine and spirits. He is an Advanced Sommelier by the Court of Master Sommeliers, International Sommelier Guild Level 2, Certified Specialist in wine by the Society of Wine Educators, Certified Spanish Wine Educator and also possesses an Advanced certificate by the Bar Smarts program. He belongs to various industry organizations such as Ordre des Côteaux de Champagne, as well as being a former member of the United States Bartenders Guild. Since 2015, David has been a judge for the Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Prior to joining TWE, David was sommelier and beverage director for the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in Shanghai in addition to spending more than 19 years managing the F&B operations at Talk of The Town Restaurant Group based in Orlando, Florida in the U.S.A.

With more than two decades in the drinks trade, David has established successful beverage programs, wine and beverage lists that have achieved more than 50 awards from international wine media and organizations including Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiasts and the China Wine List Awards.