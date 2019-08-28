DAWA judge profile: Eddie McDougall

Eddie McDougall, an award-winning winemaker, wine judge, and TV personality, once again joins the judging panel at the 2019 Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Eddie McDougall is an award-winning winemaker, chairman of the Asian Wine Review, wine judge and TV personality behind The Flying Winemaker, one of Asia-Pacific’s most dynamic wine brands. In 2018 he was presented the prestigious Young Achiever of the Year award by the Drinks Business publication.

Passionate about bringing rosé wines to the masses, in 2011 Eddie brought to life Asia’s largest rosé festival, Rosé Revolution. With his contribution to growing the rosé category in Asia-Pacific, Eddie has now become a leading voice on technical and commercial aspects of the style.

Eddie holds a Bachelor of International Business from Griffith University, Australia and a Post Graduate Diploma of Wine Technology and Viticulture from the University of Melbourne. In 2013, Eddie was one of only 12 elite wine professionals selected for the Len Evans Tutorial, an esteemed wine judging program.

With over 15 years of winemaking experience, Eddie has worked with many influential wineries in the New and Old World including the likes of Vietti in Piedmont, Mas de Daumas Gassac in the Languedoc, Giant Steps and Deep Woods Estate in Australia, and Silver Heights in China. In 2010, the young winemaker took his first step as a young entrepreneur, creating his Australian wine brand, Eddie McDougall Wines.

In 2018 Eddie spearheaded the strategic acquisition of Gladstone Vineyard in the Wairarapa, New Zealand. Eddie is the CEO and Chief Winemaker of Gladstone Vineyard, which was established in 1986.

When not winemaking or spending time with his wife and sons, Eddie has a passion for the world of rugby union.