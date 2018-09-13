DAWA judge profile: João Pires MS

João Pires MS, director of wines at Melco Resorts & Entertainment in Macao, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

João Pires MS

Portuguese Pires has worked as a Sommelier in Paris, Lisbon, Montreal and Toronto. He then moved to the UK in January 2005 where worked at various establishments including the Capital Hotel in London; as wine director for the Vineyard at Stockcross in Berkshire; at Gordon Ramsay’s Royal Hospital Road and as Head Sommelier at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London.

Pires is currently studying to become a Master of Wine.